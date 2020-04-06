Tellus Announces COVID-19 Quarantine Management and Tracking Tool

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2020 --Tellus' has just released a variation of our best-in-class Home Health Electronic Visit Verification (eVV) cloud solution to manage COVID-19 home-quarantined persons. Federal and State governments can leverage this solution to geolocate, manage, and communicate with quarantined persons. Tellus is able to have a State operable and running in 24-hours.



Tellus eVV is widely used by Home Health providers, by state governments, and by many of the largest managed care organizations (MCO's). EVV technology, as defined today, bridges a gap between States, Payers, Providers and Caregivers. This solution allows and creates a real-time window of care into the home; thus, improving quality of care, timeliness of care, and allowing for service provider caregivers to offer in home care. The time and place of the care is managed while also managing the care and the results of the care to be tracked. To assist with the national crisis, Tellus has taken this proven technology and repurposed it to help manage those that are self-quarantined.



Tellus realizes the urgent need to address the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and has deployed resources to launch our quarantine management capabilities to observe, analyze and triage these individuals remotely.



We realize this health crisis needs to be managed in the home and we are uniquely positioned for the rapid deployment and scale.



About Tellus

Tellus is a leading health care technology provider focused on Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



