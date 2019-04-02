Tellus Contributes Minimum Standard Requirements to NEVVA, Leads Effort to Establish National EVV Standards & Integration Protocol

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2019 --Tellus LLC, a leading provider of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) technology solutions, announced today that it is contributing its minimum requirements to the National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) to help standardize the integration of EVV software and systems nationwide.



Tellus is a founding member of NEVVA, an industry resource for EVV whose core mission is to establish industry standards and best practices for EVV delivery.



Minimum requirements are necessary to ensure data flowing through the end-to-end system maintains the intent and integrity of EVV as well as compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act, a national requirement for Medicaid-reimbursed personal and home health care providers to implement EVV. Tellus, along with several managed care organizations (MCOs) have established a set of Third-Party Vendor Minimum Requirements that are designed to ensure that the MCO has the visibility and transparency necessary to comply with regulations as well as make sound business decisions.



"We are contributing our integration protocol to NEVVA in an effort to create a national EVV standard," said Tellus CEO Brad Levine. "We are extremely proud to offer our advice, support and guidance, and we will be working closely with NEVVA to establish this standard before the end of 2019."



Tellus allows third-party software tools that meet the company's minimum requirement standards to seamlessly integrate with its open platform in advance of the federally mandated deadline to implement EVV for personal care services by January 2020. Its client portfolio of Agency Management Systems (AMS), third-party EVV vendors and other health care information technology providers are required to meet nine compliance benchmarks to engage in claims processing.



To be compliant, third-party vendor systems and software must collect data electronically, not allow manual edits by caregivers in the record system and track all edits to data completed by administrators. Additionally, vendors are required to be HIPPA-compliant, include GPS-enabled mobile technology as the primary method of collecting EVV data, operate in offline mode to capture data when cellular or Wi-Fi is not accessible to capture, ensure all Protected Health Information is encrypted, and maintain compliance with all Operational Service Level Agreements.



A complete list of Tellus' vendor compliance requirements can be obtained by contacting Joe Schnur at 954-719-0004 or by email at joe.schnur@4tellus.com.



Tellus is sponsoring NEVVA's upcoming EVV Summit, April 5-6, 2019, at the Marriott Rivercenter, San Antonio, Texas, which immediately follows NASUAD's Spring Meeting. Visit evvsummit.com for more information.



About Tellus LLC

Tellus is a leading health care technology provider focused on Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



For more information about Tellus, visit http://www.4tellus.com or call 954-719-0004, ext. 2014.



About NEVVA

The National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving as the single source for Electronic Visit Verification industry-related information for states, managed care organizations and providers. NEVVA provides expertise, news and information, advocacy and support to all of these constituents, enabling them to continuously deliver the highest quality of care possible to those who depend on it.