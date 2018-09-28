Tellus Emerges as Dominant Provider of Electronic Visit Verification in Florida

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2018 --Tellus LLC, a leading provider of mobile care delivery and Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) for the Home Health and Long-Term Care markets, announced today it has landed the majority of managed care organization (MCO) contracts in Florida for EVV, with health plans set to go live before the end of 2018.



As a result of winning the state Medicaid contract last year and partnering with nearly all the state's MCOs, Tellus is now the leading provider of EVV solutions in Florida. The company's MCO contracts include UnitedHealthcare, Anthem/Simply Healthcare, Aetna, ILS and Community Care Plan, among others.



The MCOs selected Tellus' EVV platform for all personal care and home health services as part of Florida's Statewide Medicaid Managed Care Program.



Implementation of EVV for Medicaid-reimbursed home health care providers became a national requirement in 2016 through the 21st Century Cures Act. In July 2018, H.R. 6042 was signed amending the initial deadline established by the Cures Act but still requiring personal care services to adopt EVV systems before January 2020 and home health services to have systems in place prior to January 1, 2023.



"Tellus supports the open model and is working across the home health care ecosystem to make implementation easy for providers," said Brad Levine, CEO of Tellus LLC. "We are tremendously proud of our ability to scale and to partner with the top MCOs and achieve the status as the dominant provider of EVV services in Florida and throughout America."



Founded in 2013, Tellus is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The company, a provider of technology solutions for the mobile home health care market, recently announced it has been selected to the Inc. 5000 list of largest private companies in the nation for a second time based on revenue growth.



Tellus is the founding member of the National Electronic Visit Verification Association, an industry resource for EVV dedicated to providing information and support for states, managed care organizations and health care providers. The association's core mission is to establish industry standards and best practices in EVV delivery.



About Tellus LLC

Tellus is a leading provider of mobile care delivery, Electronic Visit Verification and claims processing technology designed especially for the Home Health and Long-Term Care markets. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



Tellus is a privately owned company headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. For more information about Tellus, visit 4tellus.com, or call 954-719-0004, ext. 2014.