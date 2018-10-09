Tellus Experiences Rapid Growth in Its Electronic Visit Verification Platform

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --Tellus, LLC, a leading provider of mobile care delivery and Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) for the Home Health and Long-Term Care markets, announced today it has added more than 1,000 new providers to its EVV platform in the last six months and will efficiently process more than a million EVV transactions by the end of the year.



Continuing its rapid growth and adoption, Tellus has successfully completed integrations with nearly 15 third-party EVV vendors, including HHA Exchange, CellTrak and Maxim among others. The company is also building on its Agency Management System integrations with at least a dozen more integrations planned to go live before year end.



Recognized as one of the premier EVV technology vendors in the nation, Tellus has been invited to present at the National Association of Home and Hospice Care (NAHC) today, October 9, 2018, in Grapevine, Texas, to discuss how EVV technology is revolutionizing the delivery of home and personal care services. Next month, Tellus will attend the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD) November 12-14, 2018, in Washington, D.C.



"Momentum at Tellus is incredible, and the adoption by the industry and partners has been over the top. We continue to scale our operations to meet the needs of our State, MCO and Provider clients," said Tellus CEO Brad Levine. "We are proud to have the most recognized and robust EVV platform in the country — we just have great technology that's both flexible and scalable."



Implementation of EVV for Medicaid-reimbursed home health care providers became a national requirement in 2016 through the 21st Century Cures Act. In July 2018, H.R. 6042 was signed amending the initial deadline established by the Cures Act but still requiring personal care services to adopt EVV systems before January 2020 and home health services to have systems in place prior to January 1, 2023.



Founded in 2013, Tellus is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The company, a provider of technology solutions for the mobile home health care market is the founding member of the National Electronic Visit Verification Association (nevva.org), an industry resource for EVV dedicated to providing information and support for states, managed care organizations and health care providers. The association's core mission is to establish industry standards and best practices in EVV delivery.



Tellus is a leading provider of mobile care delivery, Electronic Visit Verification and claims processing technology designed especially for the Home Health and Long-Term Care markets. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



