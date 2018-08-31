Tellus LLC Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2018 --Tellus, a leading provider of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions for the personal and home health care markets, announced today it ranked No. 646 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest- growing private companies in the United States. The spot represents a 779 percent increase in revenue growth achieved between 2014 and 2017. It is the second time Tellus has been named to Inc.'s list of America's most successful small businesses.



"We feel honored to be selected to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of companies that help shape America's economy," said Tellus CEO Brad Levine. "This designation validates our entire team of professionals, and their relentless pursuit of client satisfaction and industry-leading innovation in mobile health care technology solutions."



According to Inc. Media, revenue produced for companies on the Inc. 5000 list totaled $206 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.



Inc. Media Editor-In-Chief James Ledbetter recognized companies included on the list for their "years of hard work and sacrifice."



"The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay," Ledbetter said. "What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that change our lives."



Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 2014 to qualify for inclusion on the list. They must also be privately-held, independent, for profit and based in the U.S.



Founded in 2013, Tellus LLC is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The company provides mobile technology solutions for the home health care market. It is the founding member of the National Electronic Visit Verification Association, an industry resource for EVV dedicated to providing information and support for states, managed care organizations and health care providers. The association's core mission is to establish industry standards and best practices in EVV delivery.



Tellus is a leading provider of mobile care delivery, Electronic Visit Verification and claims processing technology designed especially for the Home Health and Long-Term Care markets. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



For more information about Tellus, visit 4tellus.com, or call 954-719-0004, ext. 2014.