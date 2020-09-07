Tellus LLC Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America for Fourth Year

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2020 --DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, September 4, 2020 — For the fourth consecutive year, Inc. Magazine revealed that 4Tellus, LLC ("Tellus") earned a prestigious spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Tellus offers cloud-based Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) and claims processing to the home healthcare market, making it a force even during these lurid times. Ranked No. 778, Tellus is the fastest-growing EVV company in the United States.



The list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies represents all different types of successful, independent, small businesses. Tellus falls into a niche group of EVV software companies who have been very competitive within their market. Ranking #1 among amongst our competitors, Tellus CEO Brad Levine said,



"We are extremely pleased with our success … our competitors push us to work even harder … we would also like to congratulate them on their making of this prestigious list."



Complete results of the Tellus' Inc. 5000 profile can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/tellus. Tellus will also be featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands now.



