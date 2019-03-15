Tellus' Open EVV Platform Seamlessly Integrates with Agency Management, Third-Party EVV, Financial Management and Other Health Care Information Technology Systems

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2019 --Tellus LLC, a leading provider of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) technology solutions, announced today that its open platform allows third-party software tools to seamlessly and easily integrate in advance of the federally-mandated deadline to implement EVV by January 2020. This includes Agency Management Systems (AMS), third-party EVV vendors, financial management and other health care information technology providers.



As a data aggregator for States and Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), Tellus works with all third-party EVV software systems using bi-directional data exchange to enable claims data to be processed through one central system. Participating third-party EVV vendors are simply required to meet a set of minimum standards to integrate based on EVV best practices designed to ensure data security and integrity.



Home health care agencies with AMS systems already in place for scheduling, payroll or other business management functions can also now integrate with Tellus to automatically send and receive data so that provider administrators are not managing it in disparate systems.



With most states already choosing an open model over closed EVV models, providers enjoy cost and functionality advantages while avoiding administrative burdens and duplication of operating processes. For technology vendors, Tellus' open model helps fuel innovation within the ecosystem. When technology providers focus on continuous improvement within their core competencies, care providers and recipients of care benefit from better technology.



"An open EVV system is critical to successful agency management," said Tellus CEO Brad Levine. "We know agencies run more smoothly when EVV drives value throughout the entire ecosystem including care management, payroll, billing, auditing and scheduling. We also know technology providers are more innovative when they focus on best-of-breed rather than catalog solutions," he said. "As we scale through rapid growth and adoption, Tellus will continue to stay laser-focused on the EVV ecosystem, building on dozens of integrations with AMS platforms, front-end app solutions as well as back-end aggregation and claims processing."



Implementation of EVV for Medicaid-reimbursed home health care providers became a national requirement in 2016 through the 21st Century Cures Act. The Cures Act requires personal care services to adopt EVV systems before January 2020 and for home health services to have systems in place prior to January 1, 2023.



Tellus is the founding member of the National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA), an industry resource for EVV whose core mission is to establish industry standards and best practices for EVV delivery.



Tellus is sponsoring NEVVA's upcoming EVV Summit, April 5-6, 2019, at the Marriott Rivercenter, San Antonio, Texas, which immediately follows the National Association of States United for Aging and Disabilities' Spring Meeting. Visit evvsummit.com for more information.



About Tellus LLC

Tellus is a leading health care technology provider focused on Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of States, Managed Care Organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions offer point-of-care EVV data collection along with powerful integration and data aggregation capabilities that work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



For more information about Tellus, visit https://4tellus.com or call 954-719-0004, ext. 2014.