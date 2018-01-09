Tellus Signs on as Exclusive EVV Vendor for Sprint to Prepare for 21st Century Cures Act

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --In preparation for the 21st Century Cures Act, Tellus LLC, announces an exclusive arrangement with Sprint to provide end-to-end solutions for home health providers. Tellus will be coordinating efforts to support state compliance with the requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act as part of the technology evolution in health care. This alignment of Sprint with one of the most-trusted and innovative health care digital providers, Tellus, ushers in the next generation of medical efficiency to the healthcare world.



21st Century CURES Act Defined:



The 21st Century Cures Act was passed into law December 2016 to address a number of issues, including the mandate for EVV (Electronic Visit Verification). The Cures Act incorporates many elements to move health care forward including the addition of technology requirements that can help close loopholes systematically, confirming services delivered via audit trails. Tellus will work with Sprint's national, state and industry-specific sales divisions to move digital technology compliance forward for efficient tracking of health services.



Dramatic Changes



The multi-level goals for this agreement provide digital platforms that meet the 21st Century Cures Act standards for in-person and mobile service home health care providers. The array of offerings incorporates phones and tablets with data plans, EMM (enterprise mobility management), EVV, scheduling modules, administrative and dashboard analytics, and claims processing and adjudication modules, with an initial launch of more than 50,000 devices in the next twenty-four months.



"Our new relationship with Sprint will expand our local and national efforts exponentially," says Tellus CEO Brad Levine. "Sprint's infrastructure capabilities, expertise in scale, and best-in-class customer service complement our technologies and allow us to work together to bring innovative solutions to the marketplace."



The Tellus team will work in conjunction with the Sprint Group Purchasing Organizations program (GPO) to process and benefit vendor and member negotiation workflow to achieve best customer value. The Sprint GPO group includes: Premier Inc., Intalere, Innovatix, Essensa, Greater New York Hospital Association and Care Purchasing Services. The combined effort of the two companies will accommodate the latest technologies and analytics for tracking and reporting while reducing costs by adding efficiency and usability.



Working together, Sprint and Tellus will focus on helping states comply with the 21st Century Cures Act expanding on technologies users are already familiar with. These will tie sophisticated backend processes, transitioning historically cumbersome manual practices to a streamlined system of automation.



About Tellus

Tellus is a leading U.S. provider of mobile Electronic Visit Verification (eVV) and claims processing technology designed especially for the Home Health and Long-Term Care markets. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of national, state and local agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. This enables health care agencies, caregivers and patients to focus their efforts on what matters most — improved patient care and better outcomes, operational efficiency and cost reduction.



Tellus is a privately-owned company headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.



For more information about Tellus, visit https://4tellus.com/, or call 954-719-0004, ext 2014.



About Sprint

Sprint is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2017, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years.



You can learn more and visit Sprint at http://www.sprint.com or http://www.facebook.com/sprint and http://www.twitter.com/sprint.