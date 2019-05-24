Tellus Signs Partnership Agreement with Care Heroes to Enhance Visibility Into Care Quality and Improve Outcomes for at-Risk Populations

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2019 --Tellus, a leading provider of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) technology solutions, announced today that it has signed an agreement to partner with Care Heroes, a provider of care plan management and caregiver engagement solutions. Under the agreement, the companies will offer each other's products and services to health plans in an effort to deliver added value through greater transparency and accountability in home health and personal care services.



Tellus provides its complete, end-to-end EVV solution, which includes:



- An easy-to-use, point-of-care mobile app,



- A web-based back-office administrator console for real-time visibility into visit status and care delivery,



- An intelligent, web-based claims processing technology that simplifies and speeds up reimbursement,



- Data aggregation that integrates data from disparate sources and



- Sophisticated reporting capabilities.



Value-added services like Care Heroes' care plan management solution are a natural extension to EVV because health plans get better insight via a direct connection to the caregivers who are delivering care on the plan's behalf.



Care Heroes provides its care management and caregiver engagement solution, which includes:



- Powerful data analytics to monitor caregiver and patient compliance, improving outcomes for high-risk populations,



- Quality measurement reporting to aid in benchmarking care quality, reducing risk and keeping members at home,



- Incident and risk reports that allow care managers to be proactive instead of reactive and



- A caregiver engagement and incentive platform that rates and rewards top performers.



"We are excited to partner with Tellus," said Chiara Bell, CEO and Founder of Care Heroes. "We already share some health plan clients who are seeing the benefits of our combination of tools. It's only natural that we would expand on a broader scale."



Tellus' client portfolio includes state Medicaid providers as well as leading managed care organizations and enterprise provider networks across the country. These organizations can benefit from the enhanced business intelligence and analytics available through the two platforms.



"We are always looking for opportunities to deliver added value to our health plan clients," said, Brad Levine, CEO of Tellus. "Partnerships like this allow us to remain focused on EVV while bringing toolsets to our clients that help them improve the quality of care, reduce costs and achieve better outcomes."



Tellus will host its second annual eVVolution National Forum June 12-14, 2019, at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina. Care Heroes will participate in a general session focused on quality and outcomes. The conference's open forum offers a deep dive into EVV and an ideal way for attendees to interact with peers, understand their experiences and leverage those experiences in a practical way to improve their own operations.



To register as an attendee for eVVolution 2019, or to view a detailed conference itinerary, visit 4tellus.com/evvolution.



About Tellus

Tellus is a leading health care technology provider focused on Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



For more information about Tellus, visit https://www.4tellus.com or call 954-719-0004, ext. 2014.



About Care Heroes

Care Heroes provides an innovative, easy-to-use system for health plans to manage home care costs more effectively and for caregivers to receive the acknowledgement and support they deserve. With Care Heroes, health plans have greater visibility to the information and insight they need to understand home health care costs, track quality of care, monitor patient compliance and improve outcomes for high-risk populations. Plus, caregivers are incented and rewarded for quality care and active engagement in a community designed to provide support and recognition for the hard work they do. For more information about Care Heroes, visit https://joincareheroes.com.