Tellus Sponsors First-of-Its-Kind National Conversation on Electronic Visit Verification

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2018 --Tellus, LLC, a leading provider of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions, is sponsoring an EVV Summit, titled eVVolution, May 30-June 1, 2019, at the Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort in Deerfield Beach, FL. The event is expected to draw more than 130 attendees representing some 70 organizations.



Over the three-day period, participants will hear from a variety of thought leaders across the home health and personal care services ecosystem. These speakers and participants represent a segment of the health care market impacted by the EVV provision of the 21st Century Cures Act.



EVV enables home health and personal care services providers to confirm that care services were actually delivered by using a variety of electronic methods like GPS, location-based triangulation, biometric information, a stationary "fixed object," or FOB in the recipient's home, electronic signature capture or telephony.



EVV became a national requirement for Medicaid-reimbursed personal care services and home health care through the 21st Century Cures Act, enacted on December 13, 2016, intended to increase health care innovation. The Cures Act relies, in part, on savings generated through reductions in fraud, waste and abuse from EVV.



To be compliant with the Cures Act, personal care services are required to be verified using EVV technology by January 1, 2019, and home health services by January 1, 2023. After these dates, reimbursements will decrease according to a predefined percentage that continues to increase over a five-year period. Recently, a bill was introduced in the Senate that could delay the deadlines. It does not, however, seek to eliminate the EVV requirement. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also recently released much-anticipated guidance that, while clarifying certain points, did not lift any requirement to deploy EVV.



These recent developments, along with discussions on fraud, waste and abuse, implications for self-direction, applications in behavioral health, among other topics relevant to states, managed care organizations and providers make up the eVVolution Summit agenda.



"This is an important conversation that we thought needed to occur. There wasn't really an existing forum to foster it, so we created one," said Tellus CEO Brad Levine. "Given the overwhelmingly positive response we've received and the larger than expected attendance turning out this week, we know it's going to be a valuable experience with good discussion and very tangible takeaways that will drive good, and necessary, change."



A similar event has already been scheduled for May 1-3, 2019. For the full lineup of this year's sessions, or more information about the EVV Summit, visit https://4tellus.com/evvsummit/.



About Tellus

Tellus is a leading provider of mobile care delivery, Electronic Visit Verification (eVV) and claims processing technology designed especially for the Home Health and Long-Term Care markets. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



Tellus is a privately owned company headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. For more information about Tellus, visit http://4tellus.com/, or call 954-719-0004, ext. 2014.