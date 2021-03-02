Telos Gifting Hires Dennis Whalen as New Vice President of Giftya Technology

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2021 --Telos Gifting, the Pittsburgh-based fintech incubator behind Giftya, Gift Card Granny, and PerfectGift.com, announced today the hiring of Dennis Whalen as new Vice President of Giftya Technology. Whalen brings twenty-five years of experience in product development and research & development. He will bring a strategic management focus on utilizing existing and new technologies to solve complex problems.



"We welcome Dennis Whalen to our Telos Gifting team, as VP of Technology for Giftya," said CEO Jason Wolfe. "Dennis has helped in a senior leadership capacity with several Pittsburgh companies to go from startup to over 300 employees. Giftya anticipates similar growth in our technology department and with our enterprise platform and consumer website. At GiftCards.com we were transacting almost $300 million per year and we anticipate we will grow even larger."



Giftya, Telos Gifting's most disruptive brand, is changing the game in the gift card industry with meaningful no waste, no-loss, e-gift attached to users' debit or credit cards, enabling customers to text a personalized gift for any merchant in the country within seconds.



"I am excited to be a part of the Giftya team and I am looking forward to helping drive the next phase of Giftya's evolution and growth. The vision and opportunity to revolutionize the gift card industry captured my attention from the very beginning. Coupled with the talent and culture that Jason has created across the entire Telos Gifting team, I am looking forward to leading and mentoring this talented team," commented Dennis Whalen.



For more information, visit Telosgifting.com.



About Telos Gifting

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Telos Gifting occupies the building at 495 Mansfield Ave in Greentree, Pennsylvania. Telos Gifting, LLC, owns and manages PerfectGift.com, GiftYa.com, and GiftCardGranny. Telos Gifting was formed in 2019 by Wolfe, LLC a fin-tech incubator, to re-enter the gift card market after selling GiftCards.com in 2016.



About Giftya

Giftya, a Wolfe, LLC company, is reinventing gift-giving with a meaningful no loss, no waste e-gift. Giftya enables you to text a personalized gift for any national or local merchant in the U.S. within seconds. Visit https://www.giftya.com/ for more information.



About Wolfe, LLC

Founded in 1995, Wolfe, LLC is an innovative Pittsburgh-based investor and incubator. The holding company conceives, invests in, and grows innovative financial technology (fintech) and e-commerce businesses. Wolfe's past and current company portfolio include GiftCards.com, OmniCard, Direct Response Technologies, JamboMedia, Sentral, PerfectGift.com, MyCoupons, and Gift Card Granny. The company holds a broad portfolio of patents in the gift card and card-linked offer arena. Find additional details at https://www.wolfe.com/.



