Telos Gifting Hires Gerry Gilbert as New Vice President, GiftYa Product Development

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2021 --Telos Gifting, the Pittsburgh-based fintech incubator behind GiftYa, Gift Card Granny, and PerfectGift.com, announced today the hiring of Gerry Gilbert as the new Vice President, GiftYa Product Development. Gilbert has years of experience in enterprise fintech, payment solutions and e-commerce solutions with notable companies such as Blackhawk Network, Cashstar, and Intuit.



"We welcome Gerry Gilbert to our Product Team at Telos as VP of Product for GiftYa," said CEO Jason Wolfe. "Gerry has a proven track record of building innovative and high-growth product portfolios over his career. As an enterprise-level FinTech executive formerly leading Cashstar and Blackhawk Network, Gerry will be instrumental in the continued growth of the GiftYa enterprise platform and consumer website. We believe GiftYa is the next generation gift card, and Gerry is the leader to help us make this a reality."



As a company, Telos has expanded their product offers with local gift card options and continues to expand their partnerships with top name brands and merchant service aggregators, like Square, to deliver innovative gifting solutions for consumers and corporate clients.



Gilbert explains, "I am very excited to join the Telos team. The groundwork that the team has laid to reimagine the digital gift is inspiring. Traditional gifting has lost sight of the true goal, which is for the recipient to have an amazing experience. And here at Telos, we intend to change that. I'm thrilled to help facilitate that change by working with this team."



For more information, visit https://www.Telosgifting.com.



About Telos Gifting

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Telos Gifting occupies the building at 495 Mansfield Ave in Greentree, Pennsylvania. Telos Gifting, LLC, owns and manages PerfectGift.com, GiftYa.com, and GiftCardGranny. Telos Gifting was formed in 2019 by Wolfe, LLC a fin-tech incubator, to re-enter the gift card market after selling GiftCards.com in 2016.



About GiftYa,

GiftYa, a Wolfe, LLC company, is reinventing gift-giving with a meaningful no loss, no waste e-gift. GiftYa enables you to text a personalized gift for any national or local merchant in the U.S. within seconds. Visit https://www.giftya.com/ for more information.



About Wolfe, LLC

Founded in 1995, Wolfe, LLC is an innovative Pittsburgh-based investor and incubator. The holding company conceives, invests in, and grows innovative financial technology (fintech) and eCommerce businesses. Wolfe's past and current company portfolio include GiftCards.com, OmniCard, Direct Response Technologies, JamboMedia, Sentral, PerfectGift.com, GiftYa, Sentral, MyCoupons, and Gift Card Granny. The company holds a broad portfolio of patents in the gift card and card-linked offer arena. Find additional details at https://www.wolfe.com/.



