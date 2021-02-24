Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2021 --Telos Gifting announced today that Kevin Kocan has joined the company as Controller. He will support the company's rapid growth and development.



"At GiftCards.com our Controller of ten years, Kevin Kocan, helped us go from startup in 2006 to almost $300 million in value load per year by 2016," said Jason Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to have him back at Telos Gifting as our Controller to do this all over again, bigger and more perfect than the first time. He will round out our accounting team and provide us the industry expertise needed to perform at enterprise levels as we have in the past."



"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to rejoin this company after being away for the last few years. It's always held a special place in my heart" commented Kevin Kocan. I'm excited to work again with Jason Wolfe and the excellent team that he has assembled here. Some faces are familiar to me and others are new, but I am confident that we are going to take this company to incredible new heights. For me, it's a perfect fit."



For more information, visit https://www.Telosgifting.com.



About Telos Gifting

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Telos Gifting occupies the building at 495 Mansfield Ave in Greentree, Pennsylvania. Telos Gifting, LLC, owns and manages PerfectGift.com, GiftYa.com, and GiftCardGranny. Telos Gifting was formed in 2019 by Wolfe, LLC a fin-tech incubator, to re-enter the gift card market after selling GiftCards.com in 2016.



About Wolfe, LLC

Founded in 1995, Wolfe, LLC is an innovative Pittsburgh-based investor and incubator. The holding company conceives, invests in and grows innovative financial technology (fintech) and ecommerce businesses. Wolfe's past and current company portfolio include GiftCards.com, OmniCard, Direct Response Technologies, JamboMedia, Sentral, Compromised.com, MyCoupons and Gift Card Granny. The company holds a broad portfolio of patents in the gift card and card-linked offer arena. Find additional details at http://www.wolfe.com.