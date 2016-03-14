Temple, TX Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Gary B. Southerland Offers Dramatic Smile Transformations in Just One Hour with Zoom! Whitening

Temple, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --Dr. Gary Southerland, cosmetic dentist in Temple, TX is offering patients the chance to dramatically transform their smiles painlessly without drills or needles in just one hour with the use of Zoom! teeth whitening technology. With Zoom! in-office whitening, patients can achieve an entirely new look for their smile, take years off of their appearance, and can do it while on their lunch break.



The yellowing of teeth is a natural process that happens as patients age, even if their teeth are perfectly healthy. This yellowing is a result of the food and drinks regularly consumed in daily diets, but those who consume higher levels of coffee, tea, dark-colored soda, juice, or wine may experience more yellowing or staining in their earlier years. A yellowed smile can add years to a person's appearance, and may patients can start to become self-conscious of their teeth because of it.



While there are many over the counter products like pastes, strips, and rinses that are marketed to provide whiter teeth, few provide long-lasting results in a cost effective manner. With Zoom! in-office whitening, patients can enjoy a smile that is up to 10 shades whiter and that lasts for up to one year.



The Zoom! whitening system uses a proprietary light-activated gel in upper and lower trays that are placed in the patient's mouth. The gel in these trays is activated by a specially designed light, and the process is completed while the patient sits comfortably in the office chair for approximately one hour. Patients who have opted for Zoom! whitening report that they experience much less sensitivity with their teeth as compared to the continual uses of whitening strips, pastes, or rinses.



Once the Zoom! whitening treatment is completed, Dr. Southerland can also provide patients with touch-up whitening kits for at-home use to ensure that their smiles stay white, bright, and gleaming for years to come.



About Dr. Gary B. Southerland

As an experienced Temple, TX dentist, Dr. Southerland offers local patients a wide range of general and cosmetic dental services. He also provides specialized care like pediatric services, dental implants, periodontal services, and more.



For more information about Dr. Gary Southerland or the services he offers for patients seeking brighter smiles, please visit www.TempleCosmeticDentist.com.