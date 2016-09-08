TenantBase Announces New Hires to Orange County and Nashville Teams

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --TenantBase, the online commercial real estate platform built to help startups and small businesses find and lease office space, expanded their team by 60% in August and is thrilled to announce new hires to the Product, Research, and Commercial Real Estate teams in Orange County, CA and Nashville, TN. These new team additions come from a variety of experiences and backgrounds, including prominent brokerages and research companies.



TenantBase's tech-enabled brokerage platform serves businesses searching for office space under 5,000 square feet. A novelty in the CRE industry, the company has attracted top talent from large corporations such as Amazon and CBRE. Justin Duke, Senior Software Engineer, says; "I'm thrilled at the opportunity to work at TenantBase and to help move the industry forward. It's great to work at a company that's this dedicated to using technology for solving real problems for tenants and businesses."



The team looks forward to continuing to develop quality data, excellent client services, and useful technology to support their growing user base and demand in current and future markets.



New hires include:



Product Team

Justin Duke, Senior Software Engineer

Peter Bhat Harkins, Senior Software Engineer



Commercial Real Estate Team

Jake McClellan, Advisor

Michael Mitchell, Advisor



Market Research Team

Zach Michieli, Analyst

Frank Wiley, Analyst



