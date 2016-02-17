Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2016 --TenantBase has announced that Max Morris, an 18 year veteran of the Orange County office market, will be heading all real estate activities as the company expands their operations into Southern California. Morris was formerly with SunCoast Properties in Orange County.



"Our team is thrilled to have Max on board. We feel that he is a perfect fit for our culture and mission to provide a new and high quality service to small and midsize businesses trying to find and lease their office space. Max brings the skillset needed to lead our local team, as well as the entrepreneurial spirit to help us solve a big problem for tenants and landlords in smaller lease transactions" says Mike Zei, Co-Founder.



TenantBase will formally launch their service in Orange County this month in conjunction with a new design of their website and upgrades to their tenant facing software. In addition to Morris, TenantBase is actively looking to add several real estate professionals to deliver the local service in Orange County.



"Having been in the business for almost two decades, representing both tenants and landlords, I have seen an extreme demand for streamlining the leasing process on transactions under about 3,500 sf. The TenantBase approach solves this problem by inserting technology combined with local broker knowledge" says Morris. Morris continues to state, "Many other companies have tried to either be a source for selling leads or have technology take over the entire process, but our integrated solution is more effective due to the inclusion of the brokerage community and our dedication to supporting an underserved group of tenants from start to finish."



The addition of Morris and Southern California expansion follows TenantBase's completion of a seed funding round and acceptance to EvoNexus, a technology incubator with locations in Irvine and San Diego, in June of 2015. The company has also added several key Advisory Board Members and Greg Hawkins, former Ingram Micro Executive and Buy.com CEO, as Executive Chairman during this time.



About TenantBase

TenantBase is a technology enabled office space brokerage built specifically for small to medium size businesses. They make the office space search and lease process easier by combining technology with experienced local real estate advisors at no cost to the tenant. TenantBase exists to help small to medium size businesses find and lease the perfect office space for their needs.



TenantBase now has operations based in Irvine, CA and Nashville, TN.



Find out more at http://www.tenantbase.com or follow on Twitter: @TenantBase