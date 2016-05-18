TenantBase Continues Growth in Orange County

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2016 --TenantBase, the platform that helps small businesses and startups find and lease office space, recently announced the next phase of their Southern California expansion. TenantBase has graduated from the EvoNexus Incubator in Irvine and moved its corporate offices to Redstone Plaza in Newport Beach, CA.



Additionally, two new local Advisors have joined the team to help manage TenantBase's growing user demand for Orange County office space. New team members Amanda Priest and Dustin Salem are focused on delivering tenant advisory services in conjunction with the TenantBase platform. Max Morris, who oversees TenantBase's Orange County brokerage services, is also currently accepting applications for additional commercial real estate roles.



The company plans to establish itself fully in Orange County throughout the second and third quarter. In support of the OC community, TenantBase plans to sponsor and host local networking and charitable events throughout the summer. Mike Zei, co-founder of TenantBase, is currently accepting applications for digital marketing positions to assist in local and online marketing activities.



TenantBase is also continuing to develop ways to assist partners in the landlord and broker community. The team has launched a new tool which empowers leasing agents and landlords to highlight small office space for rent directly to TenantBase users with matching requirements. The new service is currently offered as an exclusive beta test.



Get in touch with TenantBase:



Sign up: https://www.tenantbase.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tenantbase

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tenantbase

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tenantbase

Blog: https://www.tenantbase.com/blog



Contact: chelsea@tenantbase.com