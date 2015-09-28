Retail Solutions Advisors Represents Property Owner in New Dollar Tree Conversion

Cape Coral, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2015 --Retail Solutions Advisors (RSA) is pleased to announce its successful representation of Cape Coral property owner, Woodhill Investments c/o ProVisions, LLC, in the conversion of a former Walgreens pharmacy into a Dollar Tree retail store. Retail Solutions Advisors continues to work hand-in-hand with other property owners throughout the state to ensure the very best outcome for their commercial real estate needs.



In an effort to aid the owner in filling a vacant retail building, Retail Solutions Advisors provided the property owner with the appropriate guidance and worked with officials at Dollar Tree to consummate the transaction. RSA is a well-known, successful commercial real estate property management organization. It recently worked closely with the property owner as its landlord representative to help foster and close a deal on the commercial real estate located at 905 Cape Coral Parkway East in Cape Coral, Florida. The deal included a 10-year term for the property. It has an anticipated opening date of November of 2015. That allows the location to be open in time for the holiday season.



The successful tenant representation by Excess Space and landlord representative Retail Solutions Advisors allowed the property owner to fill a vacant property that had sat idle for some time. The new alignment with Retail Solutions Advisors allowed the landlord to convert the property into an in-demand Dollar Tree location.



About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree provides a line of household products and goods. Known for its lower prices and unique inventory, it's a desirable solution for the vacant property. Dollar Tree also offers some groceries, helping to fill a local need for this type of discounted grocer. Other Dollar Tree offerings include teaching supplies, gifts, housewares, and cleanings supplies. The company, based in Chesapeake, Virginia owns more than 13,600 locations.



About Retail Solutions Advisors

Retail Solutions Advisors is a full-service commercial real estate company and property development organization providing comprehensive commercial property management and retail leasing services. The company specializes in providing property management and commercial leasing assistance to shopping center and other property owners. Charlie Boscarino is the head of operations and brings with him over 25 years of experience in the field.