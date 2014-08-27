Tennessee Smoke Free Association Joins Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), the largest trade group dedicated to advocacy, awareness and education in the vapor products industry, today announced The Tennessee Smoke Free Association (TSFA) has become a member.



A not-for-profit corporation comprised of consumers, retail vendors, manufacturers and supporters, TSFA focuses on tobacco harm reduction through responsible use of vapor products. It works with Tennessee health agencies to educate the public about ways to reduce smoking rates and limit the health impact of tobacco use in the state.



“Having another association, particularly one with such high standing and deep regional membership, is a significant step for SFATA,” said Cynthia Cabrera, SFATA Executive Director. “TSFA joins at a time when it is more important than ever for the vapor products industry to have a local voice as well as a national presence to educate legislators and regulatory agencies.”



As the leading professional group in the vapor products sector, SFATA offers members the tools and resources to grow their businesses, help consumers understand the benefits of vapor products, and navigate the regulatory and legislative processes necessary to ensure the continued health of the category. And with 255 members, SFATA is the largest association of vapor product distributors, manufacturers, and retailers in the U.S.



“Joining SFATA was an easy decision,” says Dimitris Agrafiotis, TSFA Executive Director. “The association is the most strategic thought leader in the personal vaporizer market and we are extremely pleased to be streamlining our outreach, advocacy and legislative efforts with them. We look forward to developing a prominent and collaborative alliance that will encourage other associations like ours to join us in our outreach for vapers and businesses in the vapor industry.”



Founded in 2012, The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association is the largest trade association in the vapor products industry. With 255 members, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support grassroots efforts and research endeavors important to the future of the industry.



For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 202-251-1661.