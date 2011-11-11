CashAdvance.com Announces the New Tennessee Laws and Regulations Page

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2011 --As a trendsetter in the payday loan industry since 1997, CashAdvance.com continues to offer the public more than just a fast and simple loan process. Their website is now offering valuable financial information to all consumers. The Tennessee Consumer Resource page is one more resource that is provided to customers in an effort to educate everyone in the changes to the laws regarding the Tennessee loan industry.



Many consumers rely solely on the Internet for information and updates regarding financial matters. But unfortunately, not all of the information found on the Internet is provided by reliable sources. According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Tennessee Consumer Resource at http://www.cashadvance.com/tennessee will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Tennessee, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Tennessee residents now have a credible source for financial information about many different aspects of the Tennessee cash advance industry. The information about payday loans is written in an easy to understand format and explains the basics of applying for a short-term loan. It also explains the differences of short and long-term loans and describes when a short-term loan might not be appropriate.



Consumers will be able to spend just a few minutes reading information that will help them to make wise financial decisions in both the short and long-term on the Tennessee Laws and Regulations page at http://www.cashadvance.com/tennessee/laws-regulations. Understanding the loan process, the terms of the loan and the laws governing payday loans will ensure that consumers are making an informed selection based on reliable facts from a reputable lending firm.



CashAdvance.com provides Tennessee residents with current and correct information. At a time when cash advances and payday loans are critical, consumers need to have a lender that will meet their needs and provide sound financial advice to customers and to the general public. “CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”