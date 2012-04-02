TERA Priest Class Pre-Orders Available on Killer Guides

Sao Paolo, Brazil -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2012 --Sao Paolo, Brazil, March 22nd – In anticipation to TERA Online scheduled to be released on May 1st, Killer Guides prepares to launch several TERA Online guides as download-able PDF formats featuring leveling and strategic tactics for improved gameplay.



Killer Guides explains explicit strategic leveling strategies to efficiently reach the level cap, now known to be level 60. Missions and quests notes important quests yielding the greatest rewards. Along with good yields, the TERA Priest manual describes effective methods geared for quick gold accumulation. Glyphs are explained in detail emphasizing its importance toward succeeding in TERA and the website refers how players can benefit from using the correct glyphs for effective gameplay. In relation to glyphs, the TERA Priest's skills and abilities are explained in the TERA Priest guidelines. The guide stresses on other topics also, one of which are PvP, PvE and PvPvE tactics for players seeking out challenges.



The TERA Priest Strategy Book is available in a bundle, including 8 class guides, 1 gold guide and 1 strategy guide. The bundle is priced at $79.99 Contents can be downloaded again and re-downloaded plus Killer Guides offers free updates for purchased guides.



Releasing on May 1st in North America and May 3rd in Europe, The Exiled Realm of Arborea or TERA Online is developed by BlueHole Studios applying Unreal Engine 3 technology to create a game unlike any other MMORPG.



About Killer Guides

Killer Guides and TERA Online developers and publishers are in no way affiliated. Content in Killer Guides e-books are obtained through extensive gaming by gamers and authors to produce guide content. Since the company's establishment in 2006, Killer Guides is known to the gaming community as a company producing game guides for various hit titles in the MMORPG community. A growing library of 200 guides or more, Killer Guides continuously adds new titles to its expanding portfolio with its newest addition being TERA Online.