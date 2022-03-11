Term Life Insurance in West Vancouver: Security at a Lower Monthly Cost

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2022 --As providers of life insurance, the team at Venture First Advisory assists people in finding the right policy for their needs. They offer life insurance products all over Vancouver, including Term Life Insurance in West Vancouver. For more, go to https://www.venturefirstadvisory.com/vancouver-life-insurance/term-life-insurance/



Term Life Insurance is an affordable kind of life insurance that guarantees a rate for a fixed number of years. After the fixed term is over, the policy may continue but the rate will be significantly higher. Term Life Insurance policies generally expire at age 85, but most policies will allow for a conversion to permanent at age 65 or 70. Term Life Insurance Policies are best suited to needs for a finite number of years, for example, a mortgage.



The advantage of Term Life Insurance is being able to purchase a large amount of coverage for relatively low monthly premiums. Users also lock in insurability during the course of the term because most term policies have a guaranteed conversion clause. The guaranteed conversion clause allows users to convert the term to a permanent one without needing to qualify medically.



The drawback is Term Life Insurance Policies are designed to expire within the user's lifetime. They are not suited to addressing permanent needs, such as capital gains at death or final expenses. In other words, these policies cover unforeseen deaths shorter than the statistical norm.



Venture First Advisory is committed to having the most in-depth knowledge about insurance for British Columbians, from comprehensive life insurance to health and dental plans.



