Terrace Wellness Group Using Indiegogo to Launch New Snapclarity Mental Health Support App for Youth

Ottawa, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2016 --With 20 years of experience helping youth cope with mental health issues, the Terrace Wellness Group believes it's time to change how mental health care is delivered to Canada's young people. Their solution? The new mental wellness app: snapclarity™.



Terrace Wellness Centre's Executive Director Terri Storey explains, "We want to fundamentally change the way mental health services are delivered. … We're using our passion and knowledge to change the wellness approach. Our youth deserve better. Your children deserve better."



This app platform creates the all-in-one experience that individuals and families need for real-time support.



The next step is getting it out the door and (literally) into the hands of young people who need this type of support so desperately. As soon as this campaign is funded (hopefully this summer), 100 smartphones will be loaded with the app and pre-paid data. They will be sent to 100 youth in two of Canada's high suicide risk communities (50 in Cross Lake, Manitoba, and 50 in Woodstock, ON). Both communities made headlines recently due to high youth suicide rates. The campaign goal is $25,000 (stretch goal $30,000 CDN).



The ultimate goal: to revolutionize mental health support for youth, and change the approach to mental health care delivery in Canada.



How it works? User(s) respond to a few simple questions and are matched very quickly to a professional therapist. Once matched he/she can reach out for support 24/7 via text. This is huge. Feedback from therapists and clients (youth) will make the full app release even better (anticipated late 2016).Terrace Wellness has 30 volunteers ready to start; they just need the funding to get the phones into the communities. Every dollar counts!



There are loads of perks for donations of $5-$200(or more). The first 25 people to donate $5 get virtual hugs and shout outs on Terrace's social media outlets. There's also the Mental Health Savvy perk: get access to Terrace's 20+ years' experience in the mental health care system all rolled into an email full of tips and advice (plus shout-outs). The Rock Star perk gets supporters in the draw to win one full year of snapclarity™ use! They'll also get 7 days free use on release, and more. This is great small budget marketing ROI.