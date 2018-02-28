TerrAlign Announces Management Team Promotions

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2018 --The TerrAlign Group, the leading, best of breed provider of Sales Resource Optimization solutions, is pleased to announce the formation of an expanded Executive Management team. The team has been formed from promotions within the organization and is comprised of Ken Kramer, President; David Hanlin, Vice President, Operations; and Chris Oosthuizen, Vice President, Software Engineering.



Ken Kramer has been with TerrAlign for over ten years. He joined to develop and drive our marketing and partnership strategies and most recently served as our Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Throughout his leadership in this role, TerrAlign has continued to grow our customer base and bring revenues to our highest levels. In his new role as President, he will have company-wide responsibility for strategy, growth and profitability.



David Hanlin has been with TerrAlign for close to twenty years. He joined our Services organization and has since performed virtually every function in that group over the past two decades and has hired and trained every member of the current team. As Vice President, Operations, his role will be expanded further to oversee our internal corporate operations as well as our Services group.



Chris Oosthuizen, has been with TerrAlign for ten years, leading our software development efforts. He brings with him over twenty years of experience in software development, including coding, project management, and significant experience in establishing policies, processes and procedures to benefit the end product. As Vice President, Software Engineering, he will oversee the launch of our next generation platform and join the management team in making corporate decisions.



Jim Brown, former President of TerrAlign, and now Executive Director, stated, "With over 40 combined years of experience at TerrAlign, alone, I have the utmost confidence that this team can continue the legacy of delivering the best sales resource optimization solutions on the market to leading enterprises across all industries." He went on to say, "The combination of their professionalism, expertise, and vision will undoubtedly lead to better solutions, more clients and great opportunities for a growing team of employees."



"As a leading developer of Sales Territory Optimization solutions, for the past thirty years, we have the best technology, best partners and best employees in the space" said Ken Kramer. "I am honored and humbled with the increased level of responsibility for the company. I have believed in this technology since the first partnership I did with Jim in the 1990's. He was great to work with then, as well as for over the past ten years, and I greatly appreciate this opportunity to continue helping to grow our organization while providing excellent solutions and support to our clients".



About TerrAlign

The TerrAlign Group (http://www.terralign.com) provides Sales Resource Optimization software and services to a wide variety of Global 2000 companies. TerrAlign developed the world's first desktop-based sales territory optimizer over two decades ago and since that time has broadened its offerings and expanded its domain expertise. It is now the first and only software vendor to deliver a Sales Territory Management solution for the Salesforce Platform, is an AppExchange Certified Partner, and is a leading provider of Sales Territory Alignment and Sales Territory Mapping software, serving companies in every industry, all over the world.