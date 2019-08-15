Karnataka, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2019 --Salt Lake City, UT Terralogic DynaQuest announced that they have achieved the status of Platinum for Citrix Partner Solutions. This distinction is held only by companies who demonstrate the highest level of expertise and commitment to the entire Citrix portfolio of products as a core part of their business, have a well-established Citrix practice, and work closely with Citrix on sales, implementation and consulting engagements.



Having been a Citrix partner for over 20 years, Terralogic DynaQuest is poised to expand our knowledge and experience to a global scale. "We are very excited to have achieved this level of recognition with Citrix," says Paul Kushlan, EVP of IT and Cloud Services. "As a Citrix partner since 1998, we have seen the evolution of Citrix products and look forward to a bright future providing solutions for our worldwide customers."



See the official Citrix listing for Terralogic DynaQuest here-

https://www.citrix.com/buy/partnerlocator/results.html?company=terralogic%20dynaquest



About Terralogic DynaQuest

Terralogic is a 10-year-old Digital technology solutions provider. Serving 360-degree solutions, right from product conceptualization to product maturity and maintenance. Terralogic specializes in providing a plethora of services starting from UI/UX design, Custom Software Development, Core Engineering Solutions, Advanced QA services, Embedded solutions and IT managed services. With 100+ customers, Terralogic provides cutting-edge Digital technology services for the connected world. Today we are a 1000+ member family spread across India, Australia, Vietnam & the USA.



In 2018, Terralogic merged with DynaQuest. Founded in 1995, DynaQuest Technologies has been helping enterprises effectively implement and manage Cloud and Virtualization solutions. Terralogic Dynaquest has strategic partnerships with companies like Citrix, Microsoft, Dell, and Nutanix that has enabled it to recommend the right cloud, virtualization and hyper-convergence solutions for customers.