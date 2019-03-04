TerraMaster Launches a New F2-210 Cloud Storage Device with TOS4.0 System

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2019 --Tech giant TerraMaster have been making some of the smartest devices for a long time. They have been specializing in professional and private cloud storage devices which are known for their impeccable performance.



TerraMaster has recently launched a new F2-210 cloud network storage device which comes with an ARM V8 64-bit dual-core processor, a frequency of up to 1.4 GHz, and a read/write speed reaching 115 MB/s.



The device is equipped with latest TOS4.0 system. Its functions include file storage, data backup, cloud synchronization, remote access, 4K HD video transcoding, and many more. The device is suitable for applications ranging from home multimedia entertainment to small office and home office (SOHO) settings. The overall design is spot on, and the performance is also perfect.



The F2-210 NAS from TerraMaster comes with a powerful hardware configuration that includes an AES hardware encryption engine to encrypt shared folders and network data transmission in order to keep data from unauthorized access. Fitted with an advanced Btrfs files system, it offers 8,192 systemwide snapshots and 512 snapshots per shared folder.



The real-time hardware transcoding supports H.264 4K video streaming while an aluminum-alloy shell and intelligent temperature control ultra-quiet fan allow for excellent heat dissipation. The company also recommends using this product with the Seagate's IronWolf NAS HDD for best compatibility.



Each of their products is known for their superior versatility and robust quality with many experts believing that that company has a bright future ahead of them. Those who would like to explore more about this brilliant product by TerraMaster or even the ones who are looking to place their order should make it a point to visit https://www.terra-master.com/us/products/f2-210.html



About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a renowned storage company that specializes in providing professional, global, and private cloud storage devices and DAS direct-attached storage devices. The company has known for its close partnerships with tech giants like Apple and Intel who are responsible for verifying and certifying each of their products.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Roy

Email-id: support@terra-master.com

Telephone: +1 866 658 7798