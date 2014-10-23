Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2014 --There are millions of Americans that suffer from hammertoes and bunions ever year. Hammertoe is a condition where the toe bends unattractively and often causes a great deal of pain. When left untreated, the toe continues to bend becoming more prominent and pain and discomfort increases. A Bunion is an unnatural bump that forms on the joint at the base of the big toe where it attaches to the foot, bunions consist of bone and soft tissue. Terrific Toes has compiled an informational guide to answer questions that many individuals suffering from hammertoes need answers to.



The Terrific Toes staff compiled lists of questions that bunion and hammertoe suffers frequently ask, and then found the answers to them. They took these answers created a wonderful downloadable guide that they are offering free at their website Survival Guide



The website also has an enormous amount of hammertoe and bunion information to select from including a blog that is continously updated Terrific Toes Blog



There Facebook page is also a great place to ask questions or you can call or fill out one of their quick forms on the website.



About Terrific Toes

Terrific Toes is an informational website that provides visitors with valuable information on hammertoes and bunions. Information consists of everything from what causes hammertoes and bunions to surgical and non-surgical treatments.



Visitors can also view testimonial videos or check out their Pinterest account to see hammertoe surgery and bunion surgery before and after pictures. For more information on Terrific Toes, visit their website at www.terrfictoes.com