Terrium Succeeds Mars Explorer to Provide Online Gamers with a Sci-Fi Vehicular Combat Game

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2017 --Eric Lujan has released TERRIUM, a fan-made online video game featuring sci-fi combat vehicles battling in futuristic alien landscapes. TERRIUM is a free multiplayer 3D game centered on player-made maps and is free to play and download from https://terrium.net/#download.



TERRIUM is the successor to Aubrey Falconer's Mars Explorer, which was originally released in 2008. Mars Explorer developed a vibrant community of fans who enjoyed the friendly multiplayer combat. The game was discontinued in 2012, and in 2013 Lujan revived it as TERRIUM. Working directly with the Mars Explorer community, Lujan and his team overhauled the game's interface. They also designed sound effects, a space age soundtrack and a whole host of features to give TERRIUM novel sci-fi character.



Currently players begin playing TERRIUM as a buggy with on-demand glider wings. They can then switch to a swift hovercraft, sticky-treaded tank or agile jet. All four vehicles have special abilities and are equipped with friendly machine and sniping lasers. Players have freedom to battle against each other on the ground, in space and underwater in beautiful alien worlds.



Built-in tools allow players to make their own worlds in which to play, paint terrains, add 3D models and save online for free.



TERRIUM Beta is free to download and play, and is compatible on macOS, Windows and Linux. Since the game is still under development, bug fixes and refinements are ongoing, and the game's developers are keen to receive feedback and ideas from players. They plan to improve the game by introducing new modes and features, including racing, vehicle launchers, portals, jump gates, mutable laser weapons, power ups and much more.



A campaign has been launched on Kickstarter to support TERRIUM. To find out more or make a donation, visit the page here: https://terrium.net/kickstart.



About Eric Lujan

Eric Lujan is as junior at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He is pursuing a Dual B.S. major in Computer Science and Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences, while minoring in Music. Lujan is the Founder and Lead Developer of TERRIUM, the fan-made successor to Mars Explorer. TERRIUM features Lujan's new and improved game architecture, which will be leveraged for cross-platform development on desktop, mobile and VR platforms.