Test Results on Sequenom’s (SQNM) SEQureDX for Down Syndrome Detection Drive Shares 22% Higher, article issued by BeaconEqutiy.com

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2008 -- BeaconEquity.com announces the publication of an article highlighting the results of Senequenom’s prenatal testing, leading to additional discoveries regarding Down syndrome, sending shares up 22 percent.



Investors can view all of the investment articles for free by visiting:

http://www.BeaconEquity.com - Click on News and Commentary



Test Results on Sequenom’s (SQNM) SEQureDX for Down Syndrome Detection Drive Shares 22% Higher



For every 800 babies born, statistics show the odds are that one of them will be affected with Down syndrome. It is a condition in which an extra genetic material, summing up to 47 instead of the normal 46 chromosomes inherited by the baby, causes delays in the way it develops, often leading to mental retardation. Whether caused by the age of mother, genes of parents, or other factors, an early detection of the signs of this condition allows a well planned future for the baby.



Sequenom Inc., a genetics and molecular diagnostic company, provides genetic analysis products that translate genomic science into solutions for biomedical research, molecular medicine, noninvasive prenatal testing, and livestock and agricultural applications.



Sequenom yesterday announced its prenatal test, which screens maternal blood for Down syndrome, was effective in all samples, exceeding analysts' expectations. Its non-invasive SEQureDX screening test was successful in predicting Down syndrome-positive samples in all 200 tested without any false positives. Following the announcement, shares of Sequenom surged 22 percent to $9.33 in yesterday's trading.



To read the entire article visit http://www.BeaconEquity.com/m – Click on News and Commentary



Join the fastest growing investor community at:

http://www.stockhideout.com



BeaconEquity.com’s Market News is one of the fastest growing small cap blogs in the investment community. Beacon is the authority on research in the small cap sector, and our analysts strive each day to find the stocks that are poised to be the biggest movers before the rest of the market is aware of them.



We encourage investors to subscribe to our FREE newsletter filled with daily trading ideas by visiting: http://www.BeaconEquity.com



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry’s largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://www.BeaconEquity.com/m

