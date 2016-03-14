Texas Dentist Dr. Craig Worsley Now Offering Same-Day Crowns for Patients in Hardin County

Kountze, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --Patients of Dr. Craig Worsley at All NeedZ Dental in Kountze and Silsbee, TX now have access to some of the latest technology that is allowing them to receive restorative crowns in just one visit. Prior to having this technology, the process for receiving a crown usually involved at least two different visits to the dental office. However, this new technology allows Dr. Worsley to design and fabricate these high-quality restorations in his office while the patients are there for treatment.



The technology Dr. Worsley uses to create the same-day crowns incorporates advanced CAD/CAM technology to take digital images and impressions of the patient's tooth that requires the restorative crown. These digital measurements and images are then processed by an advanced computerized milling system that essentially creates the crown in a tabletop device out of a small ceramic block using high powered lasers and water jets. After the crown is fabricated, it can be properly fitted and checked for ideal placement, all while the patient remains at the practice.



This new process saves patients a significant amount of time and hassle in the restorative crown process. Traditionally, patients had to make an initial visit to the dental office to have impressions taken with standard putty-like impression material that would be shipped off to an external lab for fabrication. In the meantime, the patient would be provided with a temporary crown that they would wear for 1-2 weeks before returning to have the permanent crown placed. In some instances, however, these fabricated crowns don't always fit exactly as they need to, which requires another 1-2 office visits to correct.



Offering same-day crowns with the latest CAD/CAM technology is just one of the ways Dr. Worsley strives to stay current with the latest tools and technology offered in the dental industry. Dr. Worlsey also offers advanced treatments like Diagnodent cavity detection, Digital X-rays, mini dental implants, Fast Braces, and even IV sedation.



Dr. Worsley and his staff are dedicated to ensuring that the dental experience for each patient at their practices is exceptional. They offer a full comfort menu that includes options for a massage chair, blanket, music, and a variety of sedation options.



About Dr. Craig Worsley

Dr. Worsley has more than a decade of experience as a dental professional. He completed his DDS degree at University of the Pacific, and throughout his career, he has invested hundreds of hours into continuing education courses in order to provide his patients with the latest technology and techniques the industry has to offer. He is a member of the ADA, the Academy of General Dentistry, the Texas Dental Association, and several other professional dental associations.



