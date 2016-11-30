Texas Dentist Dr. James Gallagher Offers Kingwood Patients Fast and Affordable Solution for Transforming Smiles

Kingwood, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2016 --Dental patients in Kingwood, TX who are looking for a fast, affordable, and painless way to dramatically improve their smiles can find a solution with the teeth whitening services offered by Dr. James Gallagher. Teeth whitening, while it is a relatively simple procedure, can make a tremendous improvement in patient's appearance and take years off of their smile.



The discoloration of teeth is normal occurrence that happens to practically everyone as they age, and particularly for those who often consume dark-pigmented foods and beverages such as coffee, tea, wine, berries, etc. While discolored or yellowed teeth can still be perfectly healthy, often those with discolored teeth are not satisfied with their smiles of may feel a bit self-conscious of their teeth. With the teeth whitening services Dr. James Gallagher offers at his Kingwood, TX dental office, patients can have brighter, whiter, more confident smiles in a matter of days.



When patients visit Dr. Gallagher for teeth whitening services, they are fitted for custom whitening trays during their first visit and receive the completed trays during their second visit. Patients are given highly concentrated bleaching gel that is used in the trays. The patient wears the trays for twice daily for thirty minutes or overnight for several consecutive days depending on their current level of staining and the desired level of whitening they prefer for their smile.



While there are a variety of teeth whitening products sold over-the-counter including strips, rinses, and pastes, these products provide minimal results at best for the cost of the product. With the teeth whitening services available from Dr. Gallagher, patients receive maximum results for their investment in the procedure and can expect to see results that last for several months. Teeth whitening is not permanent and patients will likely need to touch up their smiles by wearing their whitening trays periodically after their initial whitening session.



About Dr. James Gallagher

Dr. Gallagher has been a member of the dental profession for more than 30 years. He is a graduate of Baylor College of Dentistry and throughout his career has completed many hours of continuing education courses to ensure that he can provide his patients with the best and most advanced treatments at his Kingwood, TX office. Dr. Gallagher is a member of several professional dental associations, including the Texas Dental Association, the ADA, and the Greater Houston Dental Society.



