Texas Dentist Offers Harker Heights Residents a Painless Solution to Endodontic Issues

Harker Heights, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2016 --Dr. Michael Ford DDS, MS of Harker Heights, Texas is excited to offer area patients a state-of-the-art root canal treatment which allows patients to protect their natural teeth and avoid unnecessary extraction. Using a proven, pain-free method, Dr. Ford and the staff at Endodontic Associates of Central Texas are able to help patients get the best root canal treatment.



Root canals are one of the most common dental procedures performed each year. In fact, there are 14 million root canals done each year. Given their prevalence, there is a good chance nearly everyone will see a dentist for an endodontic issues at some point during their life. Although a common dental issues, root canals are still frequently misunderstood as painful and "scary". While not all dentists are properly equipped to treat endodontic issues, Dr. Ford is a well trained expert who hopes to educate patients on root canals and help them find relief from their endodontic problem.



Root canals are necessary when bacteria attacks the blood vessels inside the tooth, also known as the pulp. The resulting infection causes significant pain, and if left untreated it will cause decay to the surrounding bone and tissue. Proper treatment involves cleaning out the infected portion of the tooth and sealing it to prevent further infection and pain. Unlike dental implants or bridges which involve extraction, Dr. Ford's treatment preserves the natural tooth and is his preferred root canal treatment for optimal dental health.



Although many people think of pain when they hear "root canal", modern dental advances allow Dr. Ford to treat patients easily and without pain. In fact, the pain associated with a root canal is caused by the infected tooth, not the procedure itself. By numbing the tissue around the infected tooth, Dr. Ford is able to remove the infected pulp and eliminate the pain and discomfort that bothered the patient prior to treatment. Dr. Ford and his staff have spent considerable time perfecting their root canal treatment and strive to offer Harker Heights patients the highest quality of care available.



Dr. Ford and his staff can also treat traumatic injuries, deep decay in immature adult teeth, perform an apicoectomy, and they can also restore a damaged root canal or retreat if necessary.



About Dr. Michael Ford and Endodontic Associates of Central Texas

Dr. Michael Ford founded Endodontic Associates of Central Texas, which has become a leading provider for endodontic treatments. With offices in Temple, Killeen, and now Harker Heights, Dr. Ford is proud to offer premier care to patients in multiple Central Texas locations. After completing his post-graduate specialty training in endodontics in 1995, Dr. Ford earned his Master's degree in Oral Biology from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta. Since then he has happily called Texas home.



