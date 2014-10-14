Texas Eye Care Center Provides Advanced Cataract Treatments

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2014 --North Austin eye care specialists Master Eye Associates has provided a thorough dissection of cataract symptoms, causes and treatments available at their North Austin location as well as their other Austin area eye care offices. Cataracts are a common disorder, causing blurred vision and sensitivity to glare. Cataracts occur when the crystalline lens of the eye gets cloudy or begins to turn opaque. This cloudiness leads to a decrease in visual acuity and an increase in sensitivity to light/dark contrast. The crystalline lens focuses light as an image onto the retina. As a result, obscurities that arise in the form of cataracts on the lens cause poor vision. It’s well known that cataracts are directly related to aging, as cataracts are common in older folks. In fact, once people reach age 70, many have had cataracts of varying degrees or already undergone cataract surgery. Cataracts can occur in one or both eyes, but do not “spread” from one eye to the other.



Cataracts can appear as a result of other factors as well. Diseases like diabetes can lead to cataracts, as can excessive smoking or alcohol consumption. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet light can result in various eye problems including cataracts. Age-related cataracts normally develop when protein deposits reduce the fidelity of images that reach the retina. Since the lens consists of water and protein, the clumping of protein clouds the lens. Small cataracts may go unnoticed since changes in vision are minimal. Cataracts progress slowly, so minor changes in vision aren’t noticed until a threshold of real decreased visual acuity is reached. In addition, the crystalline lens may gradually change to yellowish color, adding a sepia tone to vision. The lens colors increasingly with age, with tinting unnoticed until changes in reading or driving ability arise, and color identification becomes problematic. Cataracts are located behind the pupil and not visible to the naked eye unless in a very advanced state.



About Cataracts

Cataracts are normally detected via comprehensive eye exams which include a visual acuity test using an eye chart, a dilated eye exam in which drops are applied that dilate the pupils, and specialized magnifying equipment that examines the retina and optic nerve closely for signs of damage and other eye problems. Slit Lamp Biomicroscopy involves anterior eye and crystalline lens evaluation in great detail with special illumination and high magnification. A refraction test may be administered to determine the right prescription for eyeglasses if these can help correct the vision blurriness of cataracts. If cataracts are present in an advanced state, cataract surgery will be necessary to remove the protein clumps and restore vision.



To learn more about cataracts, visit Master Eye Associates of Texas online at www.mastereyeassociates.com