Texas Eye Care Center Shares Guide to Common Eye Disorders

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --Omni Eye Care Center in Plano, Texas has released a breakdown of common eye disorders and conditions that affect many people who may not realize what their symptoms of discomfort or irritation indicate. In Texas, allergies are a common problem, with many suffering the effects of high levels of mold, pollen, dust and cedar in the air throughout the year. Allergies can cause ocular discomfort in the form of swelling, tearing, itching, dryness and redness, depending on the irritant. These symptoms arise when histamines are released in response to allergens. These symptoms can be easily treated by prescription eye drops that inhibit histamine production.



Blepharitis is a common condition characterized by eyelid swelling. Treatment for blepharitis normally includes daily warm-compress application, eyelid scrubbing and antibiotic ointment.



Cataracts are considered an unwelcome but normal part of aging. This common condition affects the eye’s lens, which is the open part of the eye behind the cornea through which we see. Cataracts cause cloudiness in the lens, with early symptoms resulting in the need for more light when reading or driving. Eventually, cataracts impair vision as the lens becomes opaque and light is blocked. Dr. Taroyan of Omni Eye Care is able to remove cataracts and even replace lenses in the eye when the time comes.



Conjunctivitis, or “pink eye” as it’s commonly known, is an infection and inflammation of the conjunctiva. Conjunctiva consists of the clear membranous layer covering the white part of the eye and inner eyelid. Conjunctivitis is either bacterial or viral, and is commonly treated with antibiotic eye drops or oral antibiotics in the case of systemic infection.



Dry eye syndrome is a more common problem than most may realize, and many who have these symptoms may not know that there is an actual condition to blame. Dry eye is most often linked with aging, particularly noticeable in menopausal and post-menopausal women. Dry eye symptoms include irritation, burning, an overcompensation of tearing, and a general feeling of soreness and fatigue. A simple diagnosis is followed by treatment with prescription drops.



Glaucoma is a more complex condition that deteriorates the nerve fiber layer of the optic nerve, leading to peripheral visual field loss and possible full blindness if gone untreated. Glaucoma is easily spotted during routine eye examination and treatment follows.



Diabetic Eye Disease is also a more severe condition whereby the small blood vessels of the retina swell and leak into the retina, causing blurred vision and possible blindness. To learn more about common eye problems and their treatment, visit Omni Eye Care Center online at http://www.omnieyecarecenter.com.