Texas Eye Care Center Shares Tips on Protecting Eyes in Bright Sunlight

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2014 --Omni Eye Care Center of Plano, Texas has published a guide to eye care for those bright summer days and describes some of the harmful effects that sunlight can have on unprotected eyes. Public awareness of skin damage is high, and most people are ready with sunscreen, parasols and at least some covering clothing when it’s time for the beach or a day in the park. But the dangers of extreme exposure to bright sunlight on the eyes is something many aren’t aware of and, as such, do not take the proper precautions against. The damaging effects of ultraviolet radiation on our eyes can be just as severe as it is on the skin. Even short-term exposure to extremely bright sunlight will cause a type of sunburn on the eyes. A condition called “photokeratitis,” which is referred to as "snow blindness," is actually a type of sunburn which affects the cornea and conjunctiva. The conjunctiva is a membranous lining which covers the inside of the eyelids and the outside of the eyeball. This sensitive membrane can, like the skin when sunburned, experience inflammation, pain and redness that can last up to 48 hours before symptoms begin to abate.



Simple treatments include a cold cloth placed over the eyes and basic over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medication. However, the best defense against sun damage to the eyes is the use of quality sunglasses and hats with brims that extend over the face that help dramatically reduce the amount of harmful radiation exposure. Over time, if the eyes are continually exposed to the sun’s radiation, the damage compounds into more serious conditions that take longer and more complicated methods of treatment to address. A few days out in the sun may not cause immediate distress, but optometrists warn that cumulative effects increase with every day that eyes go unprotected in intense sunlight. Long-term effects are more serious than just the cosmetic blemish of crow’s feet from squinting on the golf course.



A couple years’ worth of unprotected eye exposure can lead to an increased likelihood of cataracts, retinal damage and scarring, macular degeneration, eye cancer and eyelid cancer. Also possible is the development of ptergium, a chronic condition that causes the conjunctiva to grow over the cornea and restrict vision. Ptergium requires repeated surgeries to treat and can become a lifelong condition. These results are easy to deter with the proper use of sunglasses designed specifically to reduce the eyes’ exposure to radioactive light emitted from the sun. Though it is true that any pair of sunglasses is better than none, not all types of sunglasses provide the same degree of protection. To learn more about the best types of sunglasses and how to better care for and maintain healthy eyes, visit Omni Eye Care Center online at http://www.omnieyecarecenter.com.