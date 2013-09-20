New Book Release - "Real Estate Law & Asset Protection for Texas Real Estate Investors", by David J. Willis

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2013 --“Real Estate Law & Asset Protection for Texas Real Estate Investors”, by David J. Willis, contains practical perspectives and techniques developed over the years in the course of advising and representing investors.



If you are a real estate investor who owns (or aspires to own) 10, 20, or 50 or more properties, then you should read this book. If you use creative methods such as wraparounds and "subject to" transactions then you will find this volume very useful indeed. There is nothing theoretical in this book. Every strategy I describe has been tried and has succeeded in the real world. However, every reader should consult his or her attorney prior to implementing any of my suggestions in order to insure compatibility with individual circumstances.



I welcome comments and criticism. I can most easily be reached by email at LoneStarLandLaw@aol.com



Author David J. Willis has 30 years of experience in Texas transactions and litigation. Willis has two law degrees (J.D. and LL.M.), is a former adjunct law professor, and is a Licensed Texas real estate broker.



Board Certified – Residential Real Estate Law, TBLS

Board Certified – Commercial Real Estate Law, TBLS

AV rated for ethical standards and professional ability

Listed as one of Texas' Top-Rated Lawyers by Law.com



Media Contact

First Edition Design Publishing

http://www.firsteditiondesignpublishing.com

Sarasota, Florida



This book is available at all online book sellers worldwide.



The ebook version of “Real Estate Law & Asset Protection for Texas Real Estate Investors”, ISBN 9781622873968, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 368 page print book version, ISBN 9781622873951, was published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.



AMAZON