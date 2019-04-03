Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2019 --A top marketing company in Houston, MARION Marketing, is proud to contribute an Individual Sponsorship for upcoming 2019 WordCamp Raleigh.



MARION offers full-service marketing services to Texas businesses on both a monthly and project basis, depending on what's best for each client. There is an increasing demand for high-performance web design and branding services in Houston and Austin that provide measurable ROI.



To meet the rising demand from Texas business owners, MARION leverages the power of WordPress in its web design process. The firm has chosen to become an Individual sponsor of 2019 WordCamp Raleigh. WordCamp conferences are critical resources that help the digital marketing community use WordPress to its potential. Ticket prices for WordCamp are among the most affordable for conferences in the industry thanks to volunteers and sponsors.



Tony Mastri, a WordPress user and marketing strategist at MARION states, "WordPress is highly popular, extremely easy-to-use, well-documented, and accommodates just about every digital marketing strategy I've encountered. Because it's open source, we can keep web development costs affordable without sacrificing quality. These cost savings are great for our clients, great for us, and great for digital marketing as a whole. Businesses today are better off because of it."



This April 6-7 WordCamp will feature speakers such as Tony Zeoli, Adam Silver, Michael Baylor and includes tracks for business, design, development, content creation and more. Visit the WordCamp Raleigh site today to attend or become a sponsor!



