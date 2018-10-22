Texas Measurement & Calibration Services, LLC Announces Partnership with BizIQ

Raymondville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2018 --Texas Measurement & Calibration Services, LLC, a company that provides reliable scale calibration services in Southern Texas, announced today it has teamed up with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



In collaborating with BizIQ, Texas Measurement & Calibration Services, LLC will grow its digital marketing efforts and connect with new audiences in Texas. BizIQ uses tried and tested search engine optimization strategies, which help customers find businesses like Texas Measurement & Calibration Services, LLC more easily when they're in need of a scale calibration service. In addition, BizIQ developed a new website for the company, and a new content marketing campaign that features a pair of blog posts each month and enhanced digital communications with customers in the area.



The new company website developed by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content focusing on Texas Measurement & Calibration Services, LLC's work. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the company when they are looking for professional scale calibration and adjustment services.



"We are excited to have this opportunity to work with BizIQ and develop our digital marketing strategy," said Kyle Crane, owner of Texas Measurement & Calibration Services, LLC. "This is a big step forward for us as we place a greater emphasis on our online presence. We look forward to seeing the results of this investment show up in a big way."



About Texas Measurement & Calibration Services, LLC

Founded in 2018, Texas Measurement & Calibration Services, LLC is a locally owned calibration company based in Raymondville, TX. The company specializes in calibrating scales, flow meters, pressure meters, thermometers, audiometers and more. For more information, please visit http://txmcals.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.