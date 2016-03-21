San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2016 --Changing the game for sufferers of chronic headaches, Texas Migraine Clinic celebrates its 10th year of altering lives for the better. Offering an "Inside-Out" coaching philosophy, meant to alter life choices long-term, the clinic uses behavioral change as a working principle. Goal-oriented from the get go, Texas Migraine Clinic first makes use of a physical diagnosis based on super-detailed observation of symptom response to our painless testing algorithm. From there, clinicians gather necessary neck mechanics strategies, and mind set/lifestyle changes patients will use to reverse their own pain. By starting at the root of problematic issues, which is the neck, the clinic has garnered over 7,500 patients now, many of whom have enjoyed miraculous symptom improvement often resulting in a 75% reduction symptom intensity and frequency within 3 weeks.



So how does this fix for headaches work? The procedure was modified from the McKenzie Spine System used for healing lower back pain. To start with, they very carefully track symptom responses to repeated spinal movements and sustained spinal positions. Clinicians then isolate which movements and positions work best to quickly abolish pain and other symptoms, such as nausea and lightheadedness. From there patients create a healing environment for their neck and headache nerves 24/7 by altering how they sit, stand, walk, and sleep. Pain and other symptoms rapidly improve, becoming less frequent, less intense, then in many cases, consistently absent altogether as healing occurs.



Chad A. Crandall, President and CEO of Texas Migraine Clinic said of the natural cure for migraines, "At our clinic we put the power back into the hands of the client. They leave with strategic tools to help them recognize and react to a pain signal and control their own symptoms. They don't need potent medication for a quick fix that only masks pain. We think that a short-term solution is really no solution at all with this patient population. They need long-lasting, natural tools to control aggressive migraines, leading to steady and lasting improvement over time. Now they have those tools."



For more information visit www.TexasMigraineClinic.com.



About Texas Migraine Clinic

Texas Migraine Clinic in San Antonio, Texas uses the Motivational Interviewing (MI) technique. MI is a goal-oriented, client-centered counseling style for encouraging behavior change to help clients explore and resolve ambivalence. Working in tandem with a diagnosis based on the identification of nerve irritation, this form of treatment encourages long-term pain resolution.



Contact:

Chad A. Crandall

President, Texas Migraine Clinic

chad@drturnertx.com

210-402-2920



Website:

www.TexasMigraineClinic.com



Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/TexasMigraineClinic

http://www.twitter.com/migrainetx