Texas-Only Promotion: Exclusive Deals from Carpenter Bus Sales

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2021 --Carpenter Bus Sales, with locations in Texas and Tennessee, is pleased to announce their "Texas-Only" online-only promotion to all of their customers who are looking to buy a new or used shuttle bus. With the ever-growing list of customers, Carpenter Bus Sales has been able to offer many customizations and options for buyers. Similar to their Tennessee location, Carpenter Bus Sales in Waco, TX is a full service facility to handle all of your bus needs.



Some of the features that make them one of the top companies in the industry include high quality workmanship from expert technicians with decades of experience specializing in buses as well as customized designs built specifically to your needs. They can also provide you with financing options that work for you. In addition to their bus sales, they also offer a rental department for those who need a bus, but who have not purchased one. Lastly, the Carpenter Bus Sales parts department has everything you need to immediately meet your bus needs to get you on the road again.



About Customer Bus Sales

A leading bus company based in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1953. With almost 70 years combined experience in the transportation industry this family owned business knows how to take care of customers from start to finish. Carpenter Bus Sales has been serving customers with new and used buses for sale for almost seven decades. They have a vast inventory list that includes over 200 new and used small, midsize, large, wheelchair accessible, and shuttle buses for sale. With many years of experience in the bus sales and service industry, they are proud to offer these internet deals exclusively for those sold in Texas!



For more information about their wide variety of bus models or vehicle financing options please contact them today by phone at 800-370-6180 or email at info@carpenterbus.com.