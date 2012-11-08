Texas Photomontage Celebrates 20 Years of Capturing Texas Icons

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2012 --Native Texan artist Carl Walker Crum has been creating three dimensional photomontage artwork and original prints of pop-culture icons across the Lone Star state for twenty years. To celebrate this anniversary, Carl is offering limited time discounts through the Texas Photomontage website - from now thru December 5th, 2012.



www.texasmontage.com



Capturing the pop-culture icons of Texas, these prints showcase the vintage and historical side of Texas' past. Since its' inception in the early 1990's, the series has grown to include the cities of Austin, Bryan & College Station, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Texas, and Big Bend National Park.



The Texas Photomontage Series features prints and 3D sculptures from various Texas cities. All of the large prints are signed and numbered by the artist, and are a limited edition. One can view the work here http://www.texasmontage.com



About Texas Photomontage

Texas Photomontage is located in Fort Worth, Texas. The work has been seen in art shows, galleries, homes and institutions across the the Lone Star state.



