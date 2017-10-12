Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2017 --RealSelf.com once again recognizes Dr. Kendall Roehl as a 'Top Doctor'. This is due to her outstanding contribution and unparalleled commitment to her patients.



Since 2006, RealSelf.com has become the largest online medical community. It caters to aesthetic medicine, cosmetic treatments, and plastic surgery. It connected plastic surgeons with patients globally through its eight million visitors monthly. Members also take part in questions and answers, reviews, and share before and after photos.



Doctors receive the RealSelf Top Doctor if they made significant contributions to the digital community, such as:



- High patient review ratings

- Significant time allotted for Q&A's

- Involvement in discussions and other activities



Dr. Kendall Roehl is now one of the leading plastic surgeons in Houston, TX. She has also earned awards like RealSelf Top Doctor and Super Doctors Texas Rising Stars. Dr. Roehl earned the digital community's most coveted recognition through 119 expert insights and 10,000 profile views.



Through RealSelf.Com, Dr. Roehl is able to connect to millions of patients. She shares her knowledge, understanding, and expertise in reconstructive and revision surgeries.



"It is a great honor to be a Top Doctor on RealSelf.com," shares Dr. Kendall Roehl. "Sites like RealSelf.Com allow us to reach out and create meaningful discussions with patients around the world. It is a place where we can share valuable resources and knowledge."



About Memorial Plastic Surgery

In a profession where execution precedes excellence, Memorial Plastic Surgery's team of board-certified plastic surgeons are committed to providing patients with a balance of care and precision. Located in Houston and Clear Lake, Memorial Plastic Surgery is among the leading plastic surgery centers in Texas. Founded by Dr. Patrick Hsu and accompanied by Dr. Kendall Roehl, Memorial Plastic Surgery specializes in breast, face, and body procedures, with a commitment to help breast cancer survivors restore their whole selves.



