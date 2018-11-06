Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --One could say it's about time a Realtor has found an edge just by putting their best foot forward. One such motivated trendsetter is Cyndi Alvarez. She's a Realtor and a patriot of sorts that has put her stake in the ground with a push for kindness in a busy real estate marketplace. Having partnered with Dream Homes Texas Realty Group and industry-leader eXp Realty, the thoughtful go-getter gives a leg up to a section of society that often goes unnoticed. She is reaching out with significant discounts to teachers, clergy members, first responders, government employees and those in the military with viable savings on real estate transactions. She even extends the discount to clients aged sixty-five and over. Pay it forward, indeed.



Alvarez said of her mission, "It's very simple really. I had to ask myself how I could support those who help society every day in a very practical way. I thought it best to start with what I was good at doing. Real estate is my passion, and my record shows my success in this field. So, it's my turn to give back to those who are an essential part of all of our lives behind the scenes. I hope it will inspire others to do something similar and incorporate a sense of social justice into their business model."



Serving the entire state of Texas, Alvarez' main territory extends north of Austin and all the way to the south of San Antonio. Always engaged, Alvarez is not a proponent of employing support staff to meet her clients' needs. One such example of that is, she gives her clients her personal cell phone number whereby they can reach her until 10 p.m. nightly.



Having recently moved from Keller Williams to eXp Realty LLC, Alvarez adds, "I believe my move is on time as eXp Realty is one of the fastest-growing brokers in the United States. Their business model helps me have time to care for my family and have plenty of time to meet my client's needs as well. I would love to help other agents keep a larger portion their very hard-earned income and get over 30 hours of training per week for free while they're at it. Thankfully now, that's what I get with eXp," Alvarez added.



