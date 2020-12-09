Katy, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2020 --NITCO Inc., a technology services company headquartered in Katy, Texas, has partnered with Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS). The Boomi platform quickly, easily, and securely unites digital ecosystems to instantly connect people to what they want. The intelligent, flexible, and scalable cloud-based platform creates integrated experiences and ensures always-on business continuity.



Boomi was recognized again August 2020 as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS). Boomi's unified, low-code AtomSphere™ platform is comprised of:



- Integration

- Master Data Hub

- B2B/EDI Management

- API Management

- Flow

- Data, Catalog & Preparation



NITCO Inc, President & CEO, Chandra Yatagiri, states, "We were researching options for a client on upgrading their legacy middleware platform and evaluated the Boomi platform compared with other solutions. We made the decision to recommend Boomi to our client because it accelerated the modernization of their systems with a cloud integration even for clients with current on-prem and cloud applications. We found that Boomi is more cost efficient for their operations; the API integration is included in the licensing; and the low-code application development and data catalog/data preparation capabilities increases client productivity and our speed of delivery. Boomi is a great complement to our other digital technology products and services for our existing and potential clients".



About NITCO Inc.

NITCO Inc., is a technology services company, headquartered in Katy, Texas, with a global footprint. Its team of business analysts, developers and engineers have expertise in Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Services, App Development & Integration, Infrastructure designs and implementation. The foundation of the leadership team is highly skilled technical expertise within diverse industries, a winning combination that keeps the team focused on client success throughout the digital transformation process.



