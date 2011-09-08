CashAdvance.com Debuts Texas Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2011 --Many consumers have grown increasingly frustrated and confused by constant changes to cash advance legislation and industry trends in Texas. As part of CashAdvance.com’s continuing efforts to ensure customers are informed and updated on all the issues related to cash advances, the Texas Consumer Resource has been launched.



The Texas Consumer Resource offers a multi-faceted approach to educating users. Multiple sections have been designed to address specific topics in the state’s payday lending industry. Because the sheer amount of valuable information CashAdvance.com offers can appear unpalatable to some, an introduction page gives users easy access to the most important information right off the bat.



By opening the About page, consumers will find an overview of the payday loan industry in Texas as a whole. Current statistics on the amount of lenders and loans issued in the state, average loan amounts, and common repayment terms are all made readily available in the article.



CashAdvance.com has composed a page dealing with the specific Laws & Regulations governing the Texas cash advance industry. Consumers can access the latest data concerning collection fees, penalties, maximum loan amounts, and more by reviewing the well-ordered chart provided.



Many customers may feel nervous about the lending process if it is their first time obtaining a short-term loan. The Loan Process page allays any anxiety by providing readers with exactly what is needed to apply and step-by-step explanations of each part of the application and disbursement process.



Though rare, some consumers have reported problems with their lenders. In order to help customers who have problems or concerns with the lending experience, the Consumer Protection page lists all the steps borrowers should take if they feel a lender has engaged in unsavory practices. On top of that, the Alternatives page informs users of other options which may better fulfill their monetary needs.



One problem many users cite with payday loans is not that they cannot get their questions answered, but rather that they don’t know the right questions to ask. The Texas Consumer Resource is designed to answer not only any question consumers may have, but also to provide them with any important information they might not know they need.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.



CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.