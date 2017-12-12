Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2017 --Who hasn't done it? Who hasn't been busy driving and received a text? If only there were a handy-dandy text autoresponder, or some kind of a distracted driving app, that helped squelch the temptation to respond. Enter, Text & Away for Android. It's the new autoresponder app designed to answer the whole texting and driving issue with a "Just say not now." approach. Created by a working mother, the text responder takes over all incoming texts and phone calls by silencing, archiving, and auto-responding with a personal message. Virtual text secretary, anyone?



Launched to promote safe driving, professional responsiveness, and screen-free family time, Text & Away automatically responds with a user-created outgoing customized message. When in drive mode, the app becomes engaged when the user's automobile starts moving. Then, when a message comes in, it lets friends and family know that the user is driving and will respond when they safely arrive at their destination. All incoming text messages are archived for convenience.



Moreover, users can set the app for short periods of time like business meetings and conference calls. Or, set up can be for long periods of time such as long weekend breaks and vacations. The mobile app also has a functionality that allows pre-determined 'break-through-texters' in the case of an emergency.



App creator, Heather Rosburg said of the app's mission, "We support the Don't Text and Drive Movement and hope this app will save lives. That said, a bi-product is, it allows for screen-free family time. When I want a little peace and quiet or need to be present with my family, I can turn on Text & Away and customize an outgoing response to let people know when I'll be available. I care about my clients and need to be responsive and consistent; however, there are times when it is not safe or appropriate to respond. There needs to be balance. I think we can all agree with that."



The Text & Away Android app is available for free in the Google Play Store. The IOS version is slated for launch in 2018. The app is offered in two versions, a free model without the customization of outgoing messages, and the paid fully-customizable version priced at $1.99.



For more information visit http://textandaway.com/. To download the Android app visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.textandawaypremiumnew&hl=en.



About Text & Away

Text & Away is a mobile app company that supports the Don't Text and Drive Movement, the business community, and screen-free families. Text & Away is based in Kansas City, MO.



