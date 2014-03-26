Textstr Makes Texting Between Business and Consumer Possible on April 1st

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2014 --It was only a matter of time before an ingenious company would design texting for businesses. Finally the time has come with the April 1st launch of Textstr. With a mobile first mentality Textstr is a business SMS system that assures direct communication between business and consumer in real time. Coupling instant gratification with instant results the SMS provider will allow mobile customers to text businesses they’ve searched for immediately. Keeping studies top of mind that show smartphone users are 23 times more likely to send a text rather than make a call Textstr is ideal. Ideal for the 4.55 billion people worldwide making the most of mobile phone convenience.



Andrew Metcalf, CEO of Textstr said of the system’s launch, “Live chat, as we know it, is evolving and we recognized that the current state of technology hadn’t yet adapted to the growing demand in mobile. We’re happy to change that with our user friendly mobile chat system that protects consumer identities and acts as if you’re texting a friend or family member. We use a safe data process to bring business texting to the mainstream.”



Promoting a responsive design for all mobile web browsers and reliable mobile chat for business Textstr is simple to use. Business owners need only copy and paste a unique code into their website and their support or sales staff can respond to text messages on the web or with their smartphone via the Textstr app. Business owners can then calculate their return on investment and retain and refine their reach with Textstr’s full service reporting platform. Metcalf adds, “This is the perfect time to make use of all mobile web services as usage by consumers is at an all time high. Numbers are expected to reach over 50% by year’s end.”



To view a video about Textstr visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l718uWoYcm4&feature=youtu.be.



About TextstR

Textstr is based in Seattle, Washington and was founded by marketing executive Andrew Metcalf. Metcalf currently holds a position as Chief Marketing Officer at Adworkz in Spokane. Along with the development of Textstr the entrepreneur specializes in product development and the execution of national and local marketing campaigns. Metcalf has also been a consultant for multiple start ups in the Seattle, Spokane and San Francisco region. Textstr is a business SMS system set to hit the marketplace officially on April 1st.



For more information visit http://www.textstr.com.



Contact:

Andrew Metcalf

CEO

360.870.6649

Andrew@textstr.com



