TG Voice Therapy Offers Effective Female Transgender Voice Therapy Provider

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2016 --Female transgender voice therapy specialist, TG Voice Therapy, provides male to female voice therapy services for clients in the greater Los Angeles area. This company is made up of a team of speech therapists headed by Cassi Alter, MA-CCC. Alter has developed an impressive career in the field after earning her master's degree in speech pathology California State University, Los Angeles. After receiving her master's degree, Alter founded her own speech therapy practice.



In order to provide the best experience possible, TG Voice therapy hires only the most educated and qualified speech therapists who specialize in female transgender voice therapy. Each patient is treated as an individual with their own set of needs when it comes to treatment. A specialized plan is mapped out for each patient that details the course to be taken to achieve their voice feminization goals. They also help develop interpersonal communication skills and pitch and resonance control.



Female transgender voice therapy is a useful tool that can be used during the transition process. Voice therapy for transgender females aids in feminizing the voice; this helps the women be more comfortable and confident when conversing with people they may come in contact with in their day-to-day lives. TG Voice Therapy's speech therapists also train their clients to pick up on the speaking habits of the average woman, this includes tone, pitch, talking speed and non-verbal cues.



About TG Voice Therapy

TG Voice Therapy specializes in female transgender voice therapy. Their speech therapy techniques have been proven to aid transgender individuals in their voice transformations. They help transgender females achieve their goals when it comes to voice transformation. They are conveniently located in the heart of Los Angeles at 117 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90036.



For more information about the services they provide, visit their website at tgvoicetherpay.com or call 323-954-0887.