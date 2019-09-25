TGB Labs, LLC Officially Partners with Shatterproof.org to Fight Against Opioid Abuse and Awareness

Corinth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2019 --TGB Labs, LLC, a Texas-based, Medicare Certified, Medicaid Approved in several States, Tri-Care East Approved, COLA Accredited and CLIA Certified High Complexity Laboratory, this week excitedly announced they have partnered with Shatterproof.org, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the devastation addiction causes families, in an effort to battle against opioid abuse.



TGB, standing for "Testing & Giving Back," announced the new partnership in an effort to show their seriousness about making an impact in the world of addiction. As part of the new partnership, Shatterproof will now be the preferred nonprofit to receive donations for helping in spreading opioid addiction awareness and solutions.



"Partnering with Shatterproof has been one of our main goals for this year, and we are proud and humbled to support an organization that is making a difference in the lives of so many people struggling with substance abuse disorder," said P. Alexander Jacob, Co-Founder of TGB Labs. "Our goal is to be a leader in the laboratory space, and at the same time, be part of the solution, which will help give access to quality treatment care for individuals coping with this disorder."



Considering that 21 to 29% of patients prescribed with opioids for chronic pain misuse them today, both TGB Labs and Shatterproof are working together to bring awareness and solutions to this epidemic.



"Shatterproof is thankful for TGB Labs' decision to support our work to end the devastation addiction causes families," said Donovan Kitamura, Director of Development at Shatterproof. "The support of TGB Labs enables Shatterproof to save lives by transforming the addiction treatment system, with a focus on making evidence-based treatment the standard of care."



Shatterproof is constantly working to reduce the stigma and secrecy associated with addiction, removing the shame so many people and families feel they need to shoulder alone. The nonprofit is always looking to form strategic partnerships that make our communities that much stronger.



TGB Labs is known for optimizing patient care through fast turnaround times, improved specimen preservation and tracking protocols, integrated information systems, and highly accurate detailed reports.



Additionally, TGB Labs donates up to 10% of their net income to nonprofit organizations focused on substance abuse awareness and prevention.



"Our hope is that this revolutionary approach to giving back to reduce the abuse of opioids and prescription drugs while raising awareness and prevention of various substance abuse," said Jacob. "We are very excited about our new partnership with Shatterproof, and we look forward to trying to change the narrative on this destructive epidemic."



The TGB Labs and Shatterproof partnership officially went into effect on September 9th, 2019.



For more information regarding TGB Labs, please visit https://www.tgblabs.com/.



For more information regarding Shatterproof, please visit https://www.shatterproof.org/.



