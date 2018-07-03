ThallerBilliards.com Is Launched by Pool Player to Provide Quality Accessories

Lincoln, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2018 --Kathy is proud to announce the creation and launch of http://ThallerBilliards.com. This specialty retail store offers a wide range of quality pool cues from brands like Athena and Action. Pool players visiting the website can find cues in a variety of materials, including hard rock maple and natural maple, as well as cue designs. The website offers a wide selection of wrap, collar and tip options so that players can find the cue that is best for them.



ThallerBilliards.com was launched in January 2018 as a store that had something to offer for every pool player. As an avid player from a family dedicated to playing pool, Kathy is committed to her vision of a one-stop shop for players of all skill levels and abilities, where customers will find a wide spectrum of pool accessories to improve their game. Whether players are searching for a beginner cue or upgrading to professional-grade equipment, they can find what they need at ThallerBilliards.com.



As ThallerBilliards.com continues to grow and mature, Kathy is excited to continue to offer new, quality accessories. In the future, customers can expect to find additional cue options as well as cue cases. Players will have the opportunity to shop accessories for cues like joint protectors, chalk, cue tips, weight bolts and more, as well as pool table accessories like balls, ball racks and table parts. Beginning and learning players will be able to find instructional materials as well as apparel. Kathy takes pride in the user-friendliness of her website, where customers can quickly and easily find the products they want on a website that is structured, adjustable and simple to navigate.



To complement the main website, Kathy is also launching a blog at http://TheBilliardsBlog.com. Customers can visit the blog for additional information about the products on the website, for new product updates and for tips and tricks about pool and billiards.



